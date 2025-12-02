Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking <i>Kantara's</i> Daiva Scene: 'My Intention Was To Highlight Rishab's Incredible Performance'

Days after triggering social media backlash by recreating Rishab Shetty's intense Daiva Chavundi scene at an event, Ranveer Singh issued a sincere apology on his Instagram Story.

The note read, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologize," Ranveer wrote.

Ranveer Singh, who is currently promoting his much-awaited film Dhurandhar, imitated the Daiva scene on stage at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 30.

What Ranveer Did On Stage At IFFI, Goa

In the viral video, Ranveer can be heard enthusiastically recalling how he watched Kantara Chapter 1 in cinemas. He said, "I watched Kantara in theaters, and Rishab's performance was outstanding, especially when the female ghost enters your body; that shot was so amazing."

Ranveer's over-enthusiastic "imitation" of the Daiva scene didn't sit well with the internet. As soon as the video went viral, Ranveer Singh faced massive backlash on social media.

A user wrote, "Boycott upcoming Ranveer Singh movie Dhurandhar. He should not make fun of Goddess and Daivasa."

Another user wrote, "This is why everyone despises those fools who gained attention before the pandemic and still cling to their fame from Kachrawood. What a foolish person he is."

Another comment read, "We DON'T want to see Ranveer in the next Kantara movie."

Ranveer also said on stage that if the audience would be keen to see him in the third installment of Kantara.

Did Rishab Shetty Warn Ranveer Singh Before His Stage Act?

According to a source cited by Bangalore Times, "Ranveer came down from the stage to greet the guests, including Rajinikanth and Rishab (Shetty). The moment he saw Rishab, he got excited and began mimicking the Daiva, which Rishab asked him to stop—though politely."

Despite the gentle warning, the Bollywood actor returned to the stage and recreated the moment again. The source added, "His intention wasn't wrong, but referring to the Daiva as a 'female ghost' and performing the act while wearing shoes shocked many. Rishab stayed calm and chose not to escalate it at such a high-profile event."

Rishab Shetty hasn't reacted to the controversy till now.