Ranveer Singh Makes A Rare Appearance Ahead Of <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Release. Bonus - Deepika Padukone

After largely staying away from public appearances since welcoming their daughter Dua last year, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a rare outing together at stylist Eka Lakhani's wedding to her longtime partner Ravi Bhagchandka on March 14.

Amid the sky-high excitement among fans for the actor's upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a photo featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the wedding surfaced on social media. In the picture, shared by a guest on his Instagram stories, the actor looked every bit dapper in a traditional avatar. It included a white, intricately embroidered kurta, teamed with his bearded look and a pair of cool sunglasses.

Deepika looked stunning as always, peeking into the frame as the guest clicked a selfie. She wore a pink, heavily embellished outfit alongside kundan jewellery. Her signature makeup, sleek, middle-parted hairstyle, and a pretty smile added stars to her overall appearance.

Other celebrities who attended stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka's wedding included Aditi Rao Hydari alongside her husband Siddharth, as well as Pooja Dadlani, makeup artist Arun Indulkar, best known for his extensive work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, with his wife Saaniya Chandhok and sister Sara Tendulkar.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Professional Front

The Dhurandhar star is gearing up for the second instalment of Aditya Dhar's directorial. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit the theatres on March 19. The spy-action thriller also features Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and others.

Deepika will next appear in the upcoming action thriller, King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma in key roles. The Siddharth Anand directorial is scheduled for release in December 2026.