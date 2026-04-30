<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Gaurav Gera Spots Major 'Red Flag' In Vinod Khanna's <i>Burning Train</i>, Fans Say "80s <i>Ki</i> Peak Detailing"

Ravi Chopra's 1980 film The Burning Train was a massive ensemble film, but sadly a disaster at the box office. With a star cast featuring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, and Neetu Singh, the film was 'ahead of its time', but sadly did not work.

Gaurav Gera, currently basking in the humongous success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recently shared a very key sequence from the film, making it hilarious as always.

What's Happening

In the scene shared by Gaurav Gera, a red saree is used as a sign to alert people about the train's predicament.

Actress Asha Sachdev, who played a role in the film, offers her red saree when Dharmendra asks if anyone has a red cloth they can use to alert the railway authorities about the incoming burning train.

Gaurav Gera adds a hilarious touch to it as he keeps saying that there is a child in the scene wearing a red sweater that can be used. He keeps saying, "Arre bacche ne laal kapda pehna hai. (The kid is wearing a red-coloured outfit)."

But then the actress comes in and gives her saree instead. What takes the cake is Gaurav Gera's hilarious expression.

The need for a red-coloured outfit was particularly to catch the attention of people outside the train and let them know of the distress. Gaurav Gera looked baffled as to why they simply wouldn't take the shirt off the kid, who was indeed wearing that coloured t-shirt.

Internet Reactions

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with hilarious remarks.

One person wrote, "Sabko nahi aati peak detailing."

Another user commented, "80s ki peak detailing."

Other hilarious comments included, "The turning brain" and "The burning brain."

Someone else mentioned, "Peak detailing by Gaurav Gera."

About The Burning Train

The plot of the film revolves around the inaugural run of India's fastest train - the "Super Express". Its journey is from New Delhi to Bombay, but it turns out to be a nightmare when the train catches fire due to sabotage. Riddled with jealousy, a runaway train, and a time bomb ticking, the story leads to a crucial rescue scene by the crew and passengers.

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