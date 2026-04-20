<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Gaurav Gera On Why He Doesn't Want To Get Married: 'Some Women Are Players, They Move On'

Gaurav Gera, who has been working in television and films for many years, has found a new fanbase courtesy the blockbuster Dhurandhar.

During a recent chat, Gaurav Gera opened up about how he handles female attention and why he has stayed away from marriage so far.

"There was a time when I was very deeply in love. After that, I never wanted to go back to it. I don't want to make anyone so important that they have the power to hurt me," he told Humans of Bombay.

"I feel women move on. Some people are players—it doesn't affect them," Gaurav Gera seemingly hinted at a bad breakup.

Talking about getting female attention, the actor joked, "Even before Dhurandhar, I used to get female attention. Now I just look like an uncle."

From Dance Floor To Dhurandhar

Gera's journey began as a dancer. "I started as a dancer—that was my source of income," he recalled.

He landed his first television show, Life Nahi Ladoo, where he played the lead role one year after coming to Mumbai.

"It was prime time, on a prime channel, and my first show itself. I feel extremely lucky," he said.

Gaurav Gera worked in films like Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na..., Oh My God, MSG: The Messenger of God, and Kahani Rubberband Ki.

In the Dhurandhar franchise, Gaurav Gera plays Mohammed Aalam, an Indian undercover agent and confidant of Hamza (aka Ranveer Singh).

In the second instalment, Alam meets a tragic end, carving a permanent place in the audience's hearts.

Gaurav Gera acted in shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, The Great Indian Comedy Show, Dekh India Dekh, and Tota Weds Maina.

But his shot to fame to date is as Chutki, which became a sensation on Indian television.

Speaking of Dhurandhar 2, the film minted ₹1,115.67 crore (net) and ₹1,335.54 crore (gross) in India. Worldwide, the film stands at ₹1,756.64 crore, cementing its position as the third-highest-grossing Indian film, as per Sacnilk.