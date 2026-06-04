Weather Today Live Updates: The southwest monsoon is expected to onset over Kerala in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday afternoon. This means, the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala today contrary to its usual arrival around June 1, marking the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June-September). The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala during the next week.
Once the monsoon reaches Kerala, it is expected to take about a week to travel northwards into Telangana. The IMD on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of heatwave alerts across Telangana, noting that temperatures have begun to subside due to evolving weather patterns.
Here Are LIVE Updates On Weather Today:
Conditions Favourable For Southwest Monsoon: India Meteorological Department
Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal, and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
India Meteorological Department On Southwest Monsoon
- Southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala during next 24 hours
- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20cm) very likely over Kerala and isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during next six to seven days
- Moderate to severe thunderstorm activity with squally wind speed upto 40-50 kmph likely over many parts of Northwest, Central and East India and south Peninsular India during the week
Southwest Monsoon Likely To Set In Over Kerala Today: Weather Department
Daily Weather Briefing (03.06.2026)— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2026
Southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala during next 24 hours.
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