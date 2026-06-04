Weather Today Live Updates: The southwest monsoon is expected to onset over Kerala in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday afternoon. This means, the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala today contrary to its usual arrival around June 1, marking the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June-September). The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala during the next week.

Once the monsoon reaches Kerala, it is expected to take about a week to travel northwards into Telangana. The IMD on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of heatwave alerts across Telangana, noting that temperatures have begun to subside due to evolving weather patterns.

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