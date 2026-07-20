Tourist Falls 40 Feet After Zipline Safety Lock Allegedly Fails At Karnataka Resort

What began as an adventure outing ended in a nightmare for a tourist from Karnataka after he allegedly plunged nearly 40 feet during a zipline ride at a resort in Dandeli when the safety mechanism reportedly failed. The victim, identified as Kuber Surpur from Vijayapura, suffered multiple fractures in his arms and legs, along with nerve damage, after falling midway through the ride. The incident, which was caught on camera, has since gone viral on social media, raising fresh questions about safety standards at adventure tourism destinations.

According to Kuber's family, the zipline's safety lock gave way while he was suspended in the air, causing him to fall to the ground. They have accused the resort management of negligence, alleging that the equipment appeared rusted and was not properly maintained.

Kuber was first rushed to the Dandeli Government Hospital before being shifted to a hospital in Vijayapura. As his condition required specialised treatment, he was later moved to Miraj for further medical care.

His family has demanded accountability from the resort, claiming the accident could have been prevented with proper maintenance and safety checks.

The incident has triggered widespread concern online, with many people calling for stricter inspections of adventure sports facilities and regular maintenance of equipment to prevent similar accidents in the future.

One user wrote, "This is a horrible zipline design. The belts should be stuck to his body such that he doesn't fall even if he leaves the rope. How was something like this even approved?!" Another commented, "Let me guess. Some petty fine. A few weeks of shutdown and the resort is good to go. No justice."