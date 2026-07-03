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Video: Karnataka Cops Sleep On Duty, Accused In Child Sexual Abuse Flees

Following the escape, police launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused. Search teams are conducting operations in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

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Video: Karnataka Cops Sleep On Duty, Accused In Child Sexual Abuse Flees
The accused, identified as Manjunath, was arrested about a week ago
  • An accused in a child sexual abuse case escaped from a police station in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district
  • The accused Manjunath was arrested under the POCSO Act about a week ago
  • Manjunath fled by jumping from the second floor around midnight on Thursday
What measures are being taken to prevent future escapes like this?
Karnataka:

An accused in child sexual abuse case allegedly took advantage of police personnel sleeping on duty and escaped from a police station in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, triggering a manhunt across multiple states.

The accused, identified as Manjunath, was arrested about a week ago in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was being held at a police station.

According to police, the accused escaped from the lock-up around midnight on Thursday. He allegedly fled by jumping from the second floor of the police station building.

Police suspect Manjunath managed to escape after noticing that personnel inside the station had fallen asleep while on duty. 

CCTV visuals from around 3:00 am on Thursday have surfaced, purportedly capturing the accused as he fled the premises.

Following the escape, police launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused. Search teams are conducting operations in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Further investigation is underway.
 

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