Karnataka Teen Decapitated After Leaning Out Of Moving Bus Window

A 17-year-old student was killed in a road accident after leaning his head out of the window of a moving bus near Kundgol town in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

The student has been identified as Pakkaresh, a resident of Shirur village in Kundgol taluk.

According to police, Pakkaresh was travelling on a bus from Hubballi to Lakshmeshwar and was seated near the rear of the vehicle. Investigators said he allegedly leaned his head out of the window, reportedly to spit, when a tipper truck approaching from behind struck him.

Police said the impact was so severe that he was decapitated, and the teenager died on the spot.

A case has been registered at Kundgol Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

