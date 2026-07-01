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Karnataka Teen Decapitated After Leaning Out Of Moving Bus Window

According to police, Pakkaresh was travelling on a bus from Hubballi to Lakshmeshwar and was seated near the rear of the vehicle.

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Karnataka Teen Decapitated After Leaning Out Of Moving Bus Window
A case has been registered at Kundgol Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
  • A 17-year-old student died in a road accident near Kundgol in Karnataka
  • The student was identified as Pakkaresh from Shirur village in Kundgol taluk
  • He leaned his head out of the bus window when struck by a tipper truck
Were there any other passengers injured in the incident?
Bengaluru:

A 17-year-old student was killed in a road accident after leaning his head out of the window of a moving bus near Kundgol town in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

The student has been identified as Pakkaresh, a resident of Shirur village in Kundgol taluk.

According to police, Pakkaresh was travelling on a bus from Hubballi to Lakshmeshwar and was seated near the rear of the vehicle. Investigators said he allegedly leaned his head out of the window, reportedly to spit, when a tipper truck approaching from behind struck him.

Police said the impact was so severe that he was decapitated, and the teenager died on the spot.

A case has been registered at Kundgol Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
 

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