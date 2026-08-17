Vidyarthi Sahayahasta Scheme: Karnataka Announces 7.5% Reservation For Rural School Students

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced the Vidyarthi Sahayahasta Scheme. It gives rural students better access to professional education. The initiative was announced during the Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru. Students will receive 7.5% reservation within the existing 15% rural reservation for admission to professional courses. This scheme is for students of rural government schools from Class 1 to Class 10.

Calling it "Your Era: A New Era," the Chief Minister said the government is starting many programs to help young people learn new skills, get better opportunities, and build a bright future. He said these efforts will help them succeed in India and around the world.

The initiative is expected to benefit eligible students seeking admission to professional programmes, including medical and engineering courses. The government said the move is aimed at improving educational access. It creates a more level playing field for students from rural areas.

Students who have completed their education from Class 1 to Class 10 in rural government schools will be eligible under the announced provision. The scheme is for students who may face financial or geographical barriers while pursuing higher education.

The Chief Minister did not provide detailed guidelines on the admission process or implementation timeline.

Karnataka Education Department is expected to issue more details in the coming weeks. Students and parents should wait for the official notification.

The announcement is part of wider push to expand educational opportunities in Karnataka. The state has also announced initiatives focused on AI and coding education. It includes AI learning from Class 6 and free Coding Gurukul classes for students.