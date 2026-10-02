Nushrratt Bharuccha To Undergo Spine Surgery In Mumbai After Bali Accident, Says Publicist

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, will be undergoing a spine surgery in Mumbai after she met with an accident and suffered a fracture in her spine, her publicist said in a staement today.

Nushrratt will be brought back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery, said the statement.

Nushratt, who is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation, will need time to rest and recover, impacting her work schedules in the coming days.

"We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone's concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate," the statement further read.

A day ago, NDTV exclusively learnt that Nushrratt met with an accident in Bali and was hospitalised over there.

"Nushrratt Bharuccha has met with an unfortunate accident in Bali. She had travelled there for a work commitment and had extended her stay by a few days. She sustained an injury in the accident and is currently hospitalised in Bali under medical care," sources told NDTV.

Work

Nushrratt Bharuccha has reportedly joined the cast of Tiger Shroff's next film. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

"The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices. Her role has substance, and audiences will get to see her in an exciting new avatar," a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

While details about her character are being kept under wraps, sources say the makers have written a role that holds considerable weight in the film's narrative. It has also been suggested that her part goes beyond that of a conventional female co-lead.

The film also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in key roles, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. The project also marks a major milestone for producer Viccky Jain, who is making his debut as a producer under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen alongside Sohum Shah in the comedy thriller Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha Meets With An Accident In Bali, Hospitalised After Injury