<i>Drishyam 3</i> X Review: Internet Says 'Ajay Devgn Better Than Mohanlal', Picks Jaideep Ahlawat Over Akshaye Khanna

Drishyam 3 has finally hit theatres today. The film marks the third and final instalment of the Hindi franchise, but unlike the first two projects, it is not a remake of the Malayalam film.

Internet reactions have been pouring in, praising Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat. Fans believe they have truly knocked it out of the park with the final film.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "3-line review of Drishyam 3 Hindi: 1) Ajay Devgn is a better actor than Mohanlal. 2) Abhishek Pathak's changes have made it a more engaging story than the Malayalam original. 3) Ajay is a secure actor, and he lets Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj shine in their moments."

Another person commented, "Akshaye Khanna, grab your song and sit at home because we've got Jaideep. #Drishyam3 review."

One fan added, "#Drishyam3 Interval: TERRIFIC pre-interval sequence! I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar this angry before. Solid tension build-up! Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat FACE-OFF."

Someone else wrote, "#Drishyam3 Review 1/2 #ThreeWordReview: Predictable family thriller. Drishyam 3 in Malayalam was a disappointment as it failed to match Part 1. The Hindi version also falls short, but it is better than the Malayalam version. #JaideepAhlawat and #PrakashRaj shine. #AjayDevgn and #Tabu are the same."

One person said, "BAAP RE BAAP!!! Unreal dhamaka at the box office. If this keeps going on, then 80K will be breached before 1 pm, and it has a real shot at hitting 85K or even 90K before 2 pm. Phaad kar rakh diya bhai! Sat-Sun ko kya hoga? #Drishyam3 #DrishyamTheConclusion #AjayDevgn"

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third and final instalment in the Drishyam film franchise. Unlike its predecessors, Drishyam and Drishyam 2, the film will feature an original story and will not be narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Reveals Why Mohanlal's Approval Matters For Drishyam 3