<i>Drishyam 3</i> X Review: Internet Says 'Ajay Devgn Better Than Mohanlal', Picks Jaideep Ahlawat Over Akshaye Khanna

Drishyam 3 has finally hit theatres today. The film marks the third and final instalment of the Hindi franchise, but unlike the first two projects, it is not a remake of the Malayalam film.
Internet reactions have been pouring in, praising Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat. Fans believe they have truly knocked it out of the park with the final film.
Internet Reactions
One user wrote, "3-line review of Drishyam 3 Hindi: 1) Ajay Devgn is a better actor than Mohanlal. 2) Abhishek Pathak's changes have made it a more engaging story than the Malayalam original. 3) Ajay is a secure actor, and he lets Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj shine in their moments."
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Abhishek (@vicharabhio) October 2, 2026
3 line review of Drishyam 3 Hindi:
1) Ajay Devgn is a better actor than Mohanlal
2) Abhishek Pathak's changes has made it a more engaging story than the Malayalam original
3) Ajay is a secure actor & he lets Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapur and Prakash…
Another person commented, "Akshaye Khanna, grab your song and sit at home because we've got Jaideep. #Drishyam3 review."
Akshay Khanna pakad apna ganna aur baith ja ghr pe 🙎🔥🔥— NarADian (@NarADianjo) October 2, 2026
Kyunki hamare pass Jaideep hai 🤞#Drishyam3 review 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jvd7tNIIHV
One fan added, "#Drishyam3 Interval: TERRIFIC pre-interval sequence! I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar this angry before. Solid tension build-up! Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat FACE-OFF."
#Drishyam3 Interval:— nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) October 2, 2026
TERRIFC Pre-Interval Sequence!💥🧨❤️🔥
I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar this angry before, solid TENSION-BUILDUP!
Ajay Devgn - Jaideep Ahlawat FACEOFF 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cwIsfKvOJR
Someone else wrote, "#Drishyam3 Review 1/2 #ThreeWordReview: Predictable family thriller. Drishyam 3 in Malayalam was a disappointment as it failed to match Part 1. The Hindi version also falls short, but it is better than the Malayalam version. #JaideepAhlawat and #PrakashRaj shine. #AjayDevgn and #Tabu are the same."
#Drishyam3Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#ThreeWordReview Predictable family thriller#Drishyam3 in Malayalam was a disappointment as it failed to match part 1.— Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 2, 2026
Hindi also fails..but it is better than malayalam version.#JaideepAhlawat and #PrakashRaj shines.#AjayDevgn #Tabu is same. pic.twitter.com/uOYCOjoGVz
One person said, "BAAP RE BAAP!!! Unreal dhamaka at the box office. If this keeps going on, then 80K will be breached before 1 pm, and it has a real shot at hitting 85K or even 90K before 2 pm. Phaad kar rakh diya bhai! Sat-Sun ko kya hoga? #Drishyam3 #DrishyamTheConclusion #AjayDevgn"
BAAP RE BAAP!!! Unreal Dhamaaka💥 at the Box office— Billy Kasaai (@BillyKasaai790) October 2, 2026
If this keeps going on, then 80k will be breached before 1pm, and it has a real shot at hitting 85 or even 90k before 2pm🔥
Phaad kar rakh diya bhai🔥
Sat-Sun ko kya hoga?🤯#Drishyam3#DrishyamTheConclusion#AjayDevgan pic.twitter.com/5uUYYiqLdH
About Drishyam 3
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third and final instalment in the Drishyam film franchise. Unlike its predecessors, Drishyam and Drishyam 2, the film will feature an original story and will not be narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.
ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Reveals Why Mohanlal's Approval Matters For Drishyam 3