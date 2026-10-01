Ajay Devgn Reveals Why Mohanlal's Approval Matters For <i>Drishyam 3</i>

Ajay Devgn is all set to bring Drishyam 3 to the audience, and this time, the Hindi franchise is taking a different path. The film will be the third and final part of the Hindi version, but unlike the first two projects, it's not a remake of the Malayalam movie.

This change makes Mohanlal's reaction important for Ajay. At FICCI Frames 2026, Ajay revealed that he called the South superstar before going ahead with the new film.

Mohanlal played Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam films. Ajay said he would like Mohanlal to watch the Hindi film and share his thoughts on it.

Ajay Devgn said, “I called up Mohanlal sir, because I wanted him to see the film. They do such a great job and this time we've diverted completely. So for me, I thought that, a kind of an approval from him would be nice. So I wanted him to see the film and he's on a holiday. So he was very sweet and then we kept interacting. I think he's going to watch the film soon there.”

The Golmaal actor explained that Drishyam 3 will be the final chapter of the Hindi franchise. The story will show if Vijay Salgaonkar manages to stay ahead of the people trying to catch him or if they finally outsmart him.

Ajay said the team felt it was the right time to end the story while keeping the thriller strong.

He also shared that he recently watched the film and felt it was better than the first two parts. The team never expected the Drishyam films to become so popular, he said.

Scenes such as October 2 and pav bhaji have become well known memes over the years. He added that seeing the franchise reach this level of popularity has made him very happy.

Drishyam 3, set to release on October 2, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Film Eyes Rs 60 Crore On Day 1, Trade Predicts 3X Weekend Numbers