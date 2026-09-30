Arjun Rampal Thanks 'Supremely Gifted' Mohanlal After Working With Him In Upcoming <i>Operation Ganga</i>

Arjun Rampal is on cloud nine after he has worked with the legendary Malayalam star Mohanlal in the upcoming film Operation Ganga. Sharing pictures with the stalwart, Arjun wrote, "Such an honour to have the privilege to share screen space with you Sir. It has been inspirational. The supremely talented and gifted @mohanlal Thank you."

The Internet couldn't keep calm as soon as the pictures surfaced online.

A user wrote, "Performer meets Performer."

Another user wrote, "Two Most Fav and Fab Men in one Frame ..."

A third comment read, "Major Iqbal with Major Mahadevan."

About The Film

Directed by Vishnu Mohan, the film was announced earlier this month.

Operation Ganga refers to India's evacuation mission launched to bring back Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The film also features Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, and Adil Hussain, among others, according to a press release.

The Malayalam star shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle, which featured the film's poster. "'Operation Ganga'," read the caption.

It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with Shameer Mohammed serving as editor. Krishnamoorthy is the executive producer of the film.

Mohanlal last featured in Drishyam 3. It was directed by Jeethu Joseph and was the third installment in the Drishyam franchise.The actor also starred in Thudakkam.

In terms of work, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Dhurandhar 2.