Farah Khan Says <i>Lock Upp Season 2</i> Was Her "Dream Job"

Farah Khan has opened up about her experience of working in Lock Upp season 2. The filmmaker and choreographer called hosting the reality show a “dream job”. She recalled how naturally she slipped into the role alongside her co-host, Riteish Deshmukh.

Farah said she and Riteish were both “reality show junkies” and loved the idea of being part of a format where entertainment, storytelling and human behaviour came together. While she had already worked across films, television and YouTube, Lock Upp gave her a chance to bring her own personality into a reality show.

“I have made movies and done YouTube and a lot of TV, but Lock Upp was our (her and Riteish Deshmukh) dream job. Because we are reality show junkies. I watch every reality show. I think storytelling, giving content, and the need to entertain is a part of my blood. I can't let anyone get bored even for a second,” she said, while speaking at FICCI Frames.

Farah Khan explained that she has always been particular about keeping things moving, even while directing films. She recalled telling actors not to take long pauses during scenes and said she would cut their lines if they did. According to her, that instinct also helped when she started working on YouTube, where she could simply turn up and shoot without a fixed script.

However, Lock Upp came with its own set of expectations. Farah said there were several suggestions about how she and Riteish should present themselves as hosts. Eventually, though, both found their own way of doing things.

“But in Lock Upp, there were a lot of suggestions and too many inputs about how one should be. But I think what happened finally was Riteish found how he was going to be and I found what I wanted to be,” the filmmaker shared.

Farah also spoke about her approach while interacting with contestants. She wanted to represent what the viewers were thinking, even if that meant she could sometimes come across as biased. She credited Riteish for balancing her out, revealing that he would often stop her when she became too angry with a contestant.

The filmmaker also praised the show's ability to explore personal stories and difficult subjects while keeping the format entertaining. She said, “We had a blast and for me Lock Upp was the best reality show that not only I had done but I had seen. It spoke a lot of human nature, secrets and culture. Every boy in that show was molested and to bring that out in such an entertaining manner.”

Interestingly, Farah's biggest takeaway from the show had little to do with television. She said Lock Upp helped her become “cool” with her children and their friends.

“What I got out of it was that it made me cool with my kids and their friends. Because wherever I went, all the teenage girls would come and say we are Lock Upp pagloos,” she concluded.

The second season returned after a four-year gap in a revamped format on Netflix, with Farah and Riteish stepping in as jailers. The season eventually ended with Shreya Kalra winning the trophy and Rs 1 crore. Netflix has also announced another season, with Farah and Riteish returning as hosts.

ALSO READ | Netflix Announces Lock Upp Season 2 With Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh Back As Hosts