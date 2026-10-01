<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 55: Neem Karoli Baba Film Eyes Rs 400 Crore Mark In India

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh continued its theatrical run on Wednesday, September 30, with the film adding Rs 2.35 crore to its India nett collection.

What's Happening

The spiritual drama registered the figure on Day 55, taking its total domestic nett earnings to Rs 314.63 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film's Day 55 collection was recorded across 4,264 shows in India.

The latest figure represents a 21.7% decline compared with the Rs 3 crore collected on Day 54.

With the latest earnings, Hanuman Ansh has reached an India gross collection of Rs 371.65 crore.

The film also earned Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on its 55th day. Its cumulative overseas gross now stands at Rs 39.10 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 410.75 crore.

The film's earnings have varied considerably during its run. Hanuman Ansh opened its first week with Rs 1.08 crore in India nett collections. Week 2 contributed Rs 40 lakh, followed by Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3.

The film witnessed a significant jump in its fourth week, collecting Rs 61 crore. Its fifth week added Rs 90.25 crore, while Week 6 contributed Rs 80.25 crore. The seventh week brought in another Rs 44.80 crore.

The film had collected Rs 2.25 crore on Monday, September 28. The Day 53 earnings came from 4,298 shows, with the film recording 16% overall occupancy.

On Tuesday, September 29, the film's collection rose to Rs 3 crore. Day 54 had 4,411 shows, with overall occupancy reported at 29%.

On Day 55, Hanuman Ansh recorded 15% overall occupancy across its shows.

For the Hindi 2D version, the film registered 17.24% overall occupancy on Wednesday. Morning shows recorded 6.69% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 15.54%. Evening screenings had 19.15% occupancy, and night shows recorded 22.54%.

Background

Hanuman Ansh has been written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi. Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan K Anand headline the film.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Lakshmi Narayan Sharma, who later becomes known as Neem Karoli Baba. Chandan K Anand portrays Ram Nandan Bhosale. The cast also includes Nikhil Dubey as Sudhir, Anil Rastogi as Mahant Ji, Sugandha Malhotra as Sudhi and Bhagvandas Patel as Gopal.

Neha Paranjpe plays Parvati, while Udaysinh Rajput portrays Banshidhar and Purnima Tiwari appears as Ram Beti.

Set in pre-Independence India, the film follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan Sharma. Following the death of his mother, the young Lakshmi Narayan leaves his home in search of God and begins a journey that eventually leads to his spiritual transformation.