Will <i>Hanuman Ansh 2</i> Be Made On 'Rs 10-20 Crore Budget'? 21-Year-Old Producer Breaks Silence

After the success of Hanuman Ansh, producer Anupriya Nagar has revealed that the makers are not looking to significantly increase the budget for the second instalment simply because the first film performed well.

She said the sequel will be made on a budget similar to that of the first film, unless the story genuinely demands a larger scale.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Anupriya said, "My thinking is very clear: I believe the second film should be made on a budget similar to the first. Simply investing Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore would not necessarily make the film better. It could even lead to unnecessary use of VFX or AI, which the story may not require, and that could affect its authenticity."

She stressed that maintaining the authenticity of the world being depicted is more important than increasing the film's budget.

"In the period we are depicting, the characters are not the only important element. The landscape, visual texture, atmosphere and the world of that time are equally important. That is why authenticity is our priority."

According to Anupriya, the makers are also mindful of how they utilise the money invested in the film, especially after the audience's response to the first instalment.

"The audience has given us so much love and support, so we cannot spend money wastefully. Of course, if the next story genuinely requires a larger budget, we will increase it," she said.

What Was The Budget Of Hanuman Ansh?

While different figures have been reported about the budget of Hanuman Ansh, Anupriya clarified that the film was made for less than Rs 2 crore.

"The film was made for slightly more than Rs 1.5 crore, but it was not Rs 2 crore. The budget remained below Rs 2 crore. There are three producers, and each of us contributed one-third of the investment," she said.

Hanuman Ansh 2 Release Timeline

The producer also said that it is too early to announce a release timeline for the second instalment.

"It would be too early to give a definite timeline. Our director has signed another film, so naturally, it will take some time. Our team has not yet had a detailed discussion about the project either. Until that happens, it would not be right to announce a date," Anupriya said.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh hit the big screens on August 7.

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