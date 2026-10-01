'I Know Who's Behind This': <i>Sigma</i> Star Sundeep Kishan Calls Out Tweets Against Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Debut

The concept of toxic paid campaigns and cancel culture has been rampant in the film industry across languages. Yami Gautam had voiced her opinion against such trends when Dhurandhar was about to release and negative reviews started doing the rounds. Nevertheless, the film went on to become a mega blockbuster. Now, Sundeep Kishan, who is gearing up for the release of Sigma, the directorial debut of Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, has spoken about the 'anti-tweets' coming his way and targeting his film.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I see a lot of targeted anti-tweets coming at me and my film over the last few days. Lol. I know exactly the people behind this and who's paying for it as well. Just reminding you that you have more to lose than me."

Reactions

Several people reacted to the post. Jyotika wrote, "Truth always comes out eventually. Stay strong and keep focusing on your work. The love and support from genuine people will always speak louder."

Another person wrote, "The story of the four intelligent ones who turned a monkey into a dog is something you must already know. Now, the same is happening in the digital medium. If you can do it, you should fight. Otherwise, no. There's no use grieving."

"Don't worry, bro. These days, content speaks louder than senseless negativity. All the best," read another comment.

"#Sigma vibes start, Sundeep Garu. Let the content and the movie do the talking. MEGA POWER STAR #RamCharan fans are always with you," commented another user.

Sundeep Kishan On Jason Sanjay

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, lead actor Sundeep Kishan speaks about working with the young filmmaker, his storytelling and why he believes Sigma is clearly Jason's film.

Sundeep says first-time directors can bring a sense of originality and that he was impressed by the way Jason approached the film.

"Debut directors bring in originality. I loved the way Jason crafted this film. Sigma has an interesting tinge of fun and action," Sundeep told NDTV.

He recalls being impressed even during Jason's narration.

"Jason's storytelling session was amazing. It built my confidence. Jason was confident and passionate as he narrated it over two hours," he said.

About The Film

Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah and marks Jason Sanjay's debut as a director. The film is scheduled to release on October 2.

ALSO READ | Sundeep Kishan On Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Directorial Debut Sigma: 'He Wasn't Under Any Legacy Pressure'