Sundeep Kishan On Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Directorial Debut <i>Sigma</i>: 'He Wasn't Under Any Legacy Pressure'

Chief Minister Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, which hits screens today, October 1. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, lead actor Sundeep Kishan speaks about working with the young filmmaker, his storytelling and why he believes Sigma is clearly Jason's film.

Sundeep says first-time directors can bring a sense of originality and that he was impressed by the way Jason approached the film.

"Debut directors bring in originality. I loved the way Jason crafted this film. Sigma has an interesting tinge of fun and action," Sundeep told NDTV.

He recalls being impressed even during Jason's narration.

"Jason's storytelling session was amazing. It built my confidence. Jason was confident and passionate as he narrated it over two hours," he said.

Sundeep also believes Jason's strongest connection is with cinema, "Jason's first love is cinema. I am sure he would be a good actor. For the final cut edit, Jason voiced my part imitating me as I was busy filming. He's very natural."

And despite Jason being the son of star-turned-Chief Minister Vijay and grandson of filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar, Sundeep says he did not see him carrying the weight of that legacy while making the film.

"Jason wasn't under any legacy pressure of his star father Vijay or director grandfather. After five minutes into the film, Sigma clearly projects it as Jason's film," he said.

Sigma is an episodic action comedy starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. The film is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, with music by Thaman and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. It has received a U/A certification.

The film was originally scheduled for release in July. Its release was deferred as Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which had itself been delayed over certification issues, was scheduled to occupy the July window. Jana Nayagan had originally been planned for a January release ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

With Jana Nayagan subsequently releasing in July, Sigma was pushed to October 1.

For Sundeep Kishan, meanwhile, Sigma is one among several projects on his slate, with his upcoming Telugu films including Power Peta and Karikala I & II.

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