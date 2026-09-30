Why <i>Sigma</i> Star Sundeep Kishan Said 'Yes' To Vijay's Son After First Narration

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all set to make his directorial debut with Sigma. The film will be released in theatres on October 2. Sundeep Kishan, who will be seen essaying the lead role in the film, spoke about how he came on board, the shooting experience, and much more.

Speaking to Cinema Vikatan as reported by ETimes, he said, "Sanjay came to Hyderabad and narrated the story for three-and-a-half hours. The way he narrated it and the clarity he had really impressed me."

Sundeep Kishan said the meeting happened before the release of Raayan. He also said Jason Sanjay had seen several of his previous films and spoke about the performances he found impressive, explaining what stood out to him.

"By then, we had developed a good understanding. He was very clear about what he wanted to give the audience and worked very carefully to bring his vision to the screen," he added.

Spilling some deets about the film, he said, "The film has come out very well. I have mostly worked with debutant directors, and I never look at them as newcomers. I look at why they want to make that film and whether I can see the cinema they are imagining when they narrate the story."

"When I heard the title Sigma, I liked it. After listening to the story, I liked it even more," said Sundeep, expressing his enthusiasm for the film.

About Sigma

The action-adventure flick stars Sundeep Kishan as Guru, a rogue treasure hunter and radio host whose life changes after a betrayal leaves him with nothing. Determined to recover what he lost, Guru sets his sights on a Rs 500-crore racket controlled by Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy.

Unable to confront the syndicate directly, he plans an elaborate heist with his friends and associates. As betrayals and unexpected twists derail his plan, Guru relies on his instincts and determination to outsmart Reddy and reclaim what was taken from him.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the Jason Sanjay directorial also stars Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, and Yog Japee in key roles.

Also Read: Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Gets Special Wish From Nagarjuna Ahead Of Sigma Release