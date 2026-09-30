<i>Nayyi Navelli</i> Trailer: Yami Gautam Is Branded A '<i>Daayan</i>' As A Sinister '<i>Raavan Raj</i>' Unfolds This Dussehra

Yami Gautam is set to headline the upcoming Indian fantasy family entertainer, Nayyi Navelli, and the trailer was unveiled today. Just like its teaser, the trailer sets up the premise with the arrival of picture-perfect bride Mohini (Yami Gautam) at her chaotic household in Meerut. She seems perfect, whipping up savouries and becoming everyone's favourite, but she's got eyes on her.

Soon, the themes unfold where, amid everyday chaos mingled with dark humour, a dark fantasy unravels, with supernatural elements and Indian folklore taking centre stage. This is Raavan Raj, and Yami Gautam is seen in an avatar like never before, that of a daayan.

"Treta yug mein ek raakshas ne apni shakti ko paane ke liye jaan laga di, naam toh suna hi hoga," looms Yami Gautami's voice.

And what it seems like is that all hell will break loose in Raavan Raj.

Nayyi Navelli Teaser

Earlier this month, makers had shared a teaser of the film.

The teaser opens in a generic household with the usual humdrum, until the brother-in-law accuses the newest addition to the family of being a witch, blurting out, "Bhabhi daayan hai (sister-in-law is a witch)."

Yami Gautam instantly lights up the frame with an eerie presence as she says, "Bas daayan? Do daaiyan, teen pishaach aur chaar bhooth toh main breakfast mein hi kha jaati hoon. (Just a witch? Two witches, three demons and four ghosts — I finish them off at breakfast itself.) The teaser sets the tone for a fun ride with a taste of horror-comedy, showcasing Yami Gautam in a never-seen-before avatar."

About Nayyi Navelli

The premise also sets the stage for Yami to take on a character that appears to be quite different from her recent roles.

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma credited as writers. Aanand L Rai and Sharma are producing the film under Colour Yellow, marking the production house's first collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. Music for the project has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Yami, meanwhile, was most recently seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She has also led films such as Haq and Article 370 in recent years.

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