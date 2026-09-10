<i>Nayyi Navelli</i> Teaser: Yami Gautam In A '<i>Daayan</i>' Avatar Wants You To Think 'Big'

Yami Gautam is set to headline the upcoming Indian fantasy family entertainer, Nayyi Navelli, and the teaser was unveiled today.

The teaser opens in a generic household with the usual humdrum, until the brother-in-law accuses the newest addition to the family of being a witch, blurting out, "Bhabhi daayan hai (sister-in-law is a witch)."

Yami Gautam instantly lights up the frame with an eerie presence as she says, "Bas daayan? Do daaiyan, teen pishaach aur chaar bhooth toh main breakfast mein hi kha jaati hoon. (Just a witch? Two witches, three demons and four ghosts — I finish them off at breakfast itself.) The teaser sets the tone for a fun ride with a taste of horror-comedy, showcasing Yami Gautam in a never-seen-before avatar."

About Nayyi Navelli

The premise also sets the stage for Yami to take on a character that appears to be quite different from her recent roles.

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma credited as writers. Aanand L Rai and Sharma are producing the film under Colour Yellow, marking the production house's first collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. Music for the project has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Yami, meanwhile, was most recently seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She has also led films such as Haq and Article 370 in recent years.

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