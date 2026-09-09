iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Prices Revealed: Sales Start From September 18

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise and Shine' event, bringing several hardware upgrades over last year's iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The new Pro models are powered by Apple's latest-generation A20 Pro chipset and feature the company's new in-house C2 modem. Apple claims the iPhone 18 Pro can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max is rated for up to 30 hours.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 (approximately Rs 1.06 lakh) for the 256GB variant in the US. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) for the 256GB model. The price marks an increase for Apple's latest Pro models.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are offered in Black, Silver, Glacier, and a new Burgundy colour.

The new iPhones will be available for pre-order from September 12, with sales beginning September 18.

Prices in India

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 164,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 179,900. Both models will be offered with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.

Apple is also highlighting its leasing option for customers who may prefer to spread the cost rather than pay the full price upfront.