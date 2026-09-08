Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta Dies By Suicide In Noida Flat

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta, 74, has died by suicide at his Noida home. The police have found a note in which he cited health and mental issues for his decision. His body was found on September 6. The cremation was held on Sunday.

Mehta, a 1975 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service, had served under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

He was part of the Delhi government in different capacities, including as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

He became the Chief Secretary of Delhi in 2007, served for over three years and was credited with the execution of some of the key transport, power and civic infrastructure projects in the national capital.

The Commonwealth Games in Delhi were organised in 2010 during his tenure.

