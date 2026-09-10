<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Uses Maharana Pratap Song During Gang War, BJP Leader Says, "You Cannot Debase History"

Mirzapur: The Movie has landed in controversy in Rajasthan following objections to the use of the song Shoorveer in one of its opening sequences.

What's Happening

The track, which celebrates the valour of Maharana Pratap and his horse Chetak, plays during an action sequence involving Munna Tripathi and his gang.

The film, based on the popular crime franchise, features characters involved in violence, revenge and organised crime. The use of a song associated with Maharana Pratap during a shootout has drawn criticism from Rajput groups and political figures in Rajasthan.

Senior BJP leader and former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to the use of the song in the film.

Rathore, who has served as an MLA seven times, said Maharana Pratap is a national icon and argued that the song should not have been used to accompany scenes involving fictional gangsters.

He said, "Rana Pratap is a national icon; he is looked upon as the first freedom fighter, and the song Shoorveer by Rappariya Balam describes the attack on the Battle of Haldighati led by Rana Pratap astride Chetak; to use this as a background score is not correct."

He added, "You cannot glorify characters like these in the context of Maharana Pratap - characters who misbehave with women, who are involved in illegal activities like Guddu Bhai and Munna Tripathi. They are not only distorting our history but also debasing it."

"Not just Rajasthan; across India, our sentiments have been hurt. It's not the first time this has happened; I have written to the censor board. I have told the censor board that in the age of AI, you cannot use music like this which misrepresents. I will take a delegation to Delhi to raise this issue. There is a flood of comments on this issue; it's becoming a huge talking point on social media," he further said.

Rapperiya Baalam Says He Was Hurt By The Song's Use

Rapperiya Baalam, whose real name is Ashok Manda Bishnoi, also raised concerns about the song's use in Mirzapur: The Movie. The Rajasthani rapper and musician said he was unaware that the track would be used in the film and objected to its placement in the gangster sequence.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, "This song belongs to our motherland and to Veer Shiromani Mewar. I am hurt that this has been used like this in the movie without my permission. I have also sent a legal notice to the record company and the filmmakers."

Background

In an earlier video shared on Instagram, Rapperiya Baalam described himself as "heartbroken" over the situation.

He questioned why a song created in praise of Maharana Pratap was being used alongside characters portrayed as criminals.

"Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not.

"This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right? If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right," he added.

The rapper had also questioned how the rights to the song were obtained.

"I don't know who gave you these rights or from whom you obtained them. Whoever gave you the rights, I would like you to ask them: Do you have any copyright?" he shared.

Music Label Says The Song Was Officially Licensed

The controversy over whether permission was obtained was subsequently addressed by Trouper Records, the label behind Shoorveer.

While the label did not directly refer to Rapperiya Baalam's allegations, it confirmed that the song had been officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for use in Mirzapur: The Movie.

"Trouper Records is pleased to share that Shoorveer was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for in-film use in Mirzapur: The Film. Congratulations to Excel Entertainment and the entire Mirzapur team on the release! @excelmovies," the statement read.

The label also shared the song's credits, identifying Rapperiya Balam as its singer and composer.

With Trouper Records confirming that Excel Entertainment had secured the rights to use the track, the dispute over its licensing appears to have been clarified.

However, the broader criticism over the song's placement alongside the film's gangster characters continues to draw attention in Rajasthan.

The former royal family of Mewar has also expressed its objection to the use of the song. Shreeji Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap, said creative freedom should come with accountability and that artists should remain mindful of public sentiment, particularly when dealing with figures who hold historical and cultural significance.