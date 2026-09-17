'Not In Good Taste': Delhi High Court Directs Censor Board To Review <i>Shoorveer</i> Use In <i>Mirzapur</i> Film

The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over the use of the song Shoorveer, a musical tribute to Maharana Pratap, during a fight sequence in Mirzapur: The Movie.

What's Happening

The court observed that using the song against the backdrop of violence was "not in good taste" and asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to decide within a week on proposed changes to the scene.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the observation on Thursday while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the use of the song in the film.

"Prima facie, it does not appear to be in good taste. We have come to a situation where we are revering violence," the bench said.

The matter concerns the placement of Shoorveer in the film's climax, where the lead characters are involved in a fight with goons. Representing the producer, the counsel told the court that the song was used only as background music to "embellish" the sequence.

"There is no comparison of any of the characters with a historical figure. It has nothing to do with crime per se. It is a fight between two factions," the counsel said.

The CBFC's counsel informed the court that the film's producer had independently approached the certification body with a proposal to make changes to the sequence. The board is expected to take a decision on the proposed alterations.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel expressed concern that the PIL could become infructuous following the film's release on OTT platforms. The court, however, observed, "If they themselves are modifying the song with background music, the whole purpose of your filing the petition is achieved."

Details

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 24 and directed the CBFC to take a decision in the meantime.

The PIL, filed by Prashant Kumar Singh, objects to the manner in which Shoorveer is used in Mirzapur: The Movie. According to the plea, the song's association with Maharana Pratap's ideals could create an "undesirable association" with the violence and criminal activities depicted in the film.

The petition pointed out that Mirzapur: The Movie revolves around organised crime, gang rivalry and violent criminal activities. It alleged that the film's principal characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, are shown running a criminal empire involving weapons, drugs and narcotics, extortion, threats, murders and other forms of violence.

The plea further argued that placing a composition associated with Maharana Pratap alongside such scenes could create a misleading connection between the warrior's values of courage, honour and sacrifice and the criminality and violence portrayed by the gangster characters.