Delhi High Court Gets 7 New Judges, Strength Rises To 50

The swearing-in of seven new judges of the Delhi High Court on Monday has increased its strength to 50.

The sanctioned strength of judges in the Delhi High Court is 60 which includes 45 permanent and 15 additional judges.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered the oath to Justices Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj, who were serving as judicial officers in the district judiciary here.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the high court premises and after administering the oath, the chief justice congratulated the new judges.

Justices Nivedita Anil Sharma and Saxena, who have been appointed permanent judges, took oath in English.

The other five have been appointed additional judges of the high court and they took the oath in Hindi.

Prior to appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court, Justice Parashar was serving as secretary general of the Supreme Court while Justice Bhardwaj was deputed as the Registrar General of Delhi High Court.

Justices Saxena, Sanjay Sharma and Bhatt were serving as principal district and sessions judges at Rohini, Karkardooma and Rouse Avenue Courts respectively.

Justices Nivedita Anil Sharma and Choudhary had retired from the district judiciary and their names were earlier recommended for elevation to the high court.

The central government notified the seven new appointments on September 19 after the Supreme Court collegium made a recommendation in favour of these judicial officers.

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