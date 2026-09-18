"How Are They Students?" High Court On Delhi University Polls' Violence

They are openly displaying weapons, how can these be students, the Delhi High Court questioned on Friday, referencing the alleged incidents of violence during campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

The court banned any victory procession following the declaration of poll results, directing that the ban would apply not only on roads but also within the university campus and hostels.

"It will be the responsibility of the Delhi Police to ensure that any such victory procession does not take place," the court said, adding that any violation would invite criminal and administrative action and would also amount to contempt of court.

The votes will be counted on Saturday.

The Delhi University Students' Union Poll votes wil be counted on Saturday

The bench, headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, said any violation found must be acted upon immediately and directed Delhi Police and DU authorities to take all permissible preventive measures.

It also directed the student organisations present in court to immediately apprise all candidates, students and their supporters of the court's directions without waiting for a copy of the order

A bench also issued notices to all student organisations and all 140 candidates contesting the DUSU elections, seeking their response on why collective electoral damages should not be imposed for alleged violations of election norms.

The court came down strongly on the alleged use of cavalcades and other violations during the election campaign and questioned how such activities were allowed despite the deployment of a large police force.

"These cavalcades create a sense of fear, terror and hegemony. What deterrent action did you take?" the bench asked.

The court also questioned the practice of candidates allegedly standing on car roofs and bonnets during campaigning, asking: "What else is hooliganism? What can be more alarming than all this in the capital city of our nation?"

The bench further questioned student organisations over the alleged conduct of their candidates, observing: "They're not students. Someone brandishing weapons, is he a student? Roaming around in a cavalcade of luxury cars. These student organisations, I don't know what they are doing. A lot needs to be done."

The court said it would consider imposing collective damages for the alleged violations and remarked that the student organisations had not "mended" their ways.

The bench also referred to its earlier orders concerning DUSU elections and said the court had been lenient in the past. It referred to an earlier instance in which a candidate allegedly slapped a teacher after winning the election and said it would not simply accept apologies for such conduct.

The bench, however, observed that the administrative measures taken by Delhi University and police action did not appear to be acting as sufficient deterrence against alleged hooliganism and other illegal activities.

The High Court reiterated that Delhi University and other authorities must take all necessary actions and measures to ensure there is no violation of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations or any orders issued from time to time.

Authorities, including the MCD, must also ensure that no damage is caused to public property, the court said, adding, if any violation is detected, the concerned agency must take immediate action.