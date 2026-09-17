Delhi University Students' Union Poll Campaign Turns Violent, Several Injured

Clashes broke out between supporters of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Delhi University students on Wednesday evening outside the Law Centre and Campus Law Centre in North Campus during the final phase of campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

Students from the groups involved alleged that they were attacked and sustained head and other serious injuries.

A professor from Motilal Nehru College (Evening) was also allegedly assaulted on campus by DUSU campaigners. The professor claimed that the alleged attackers were associated with the ABVP.

A student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College in the South Campus was also assaulted and hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police conducted a flag march in the area to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation.

"Some clashes broke out across campuses at Delhi University yesterday, but the situation is under control now. Security forces are present," Delhi University Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh told NDTV.

"So far, it appears that the clashes have involved supporters from outside the college. However, if we receive a complaint, we will examine the CCTV footage and conduct an inquiry. Action will be taken if the culprits are found to be students," he added.

"Campaigning has ended. EVMs are being delivered to the colleges today. The dispatch of EVMs started at 8am by the Master Trainers deputed for the purpose," Singh said.

Night patrols will continue until September 18 to prevent incidents of violence at sensitive points during the election period. Police patrols will also be deployed outside colleges, departments, and institutions on polling day. Women constables will additionally be deployed at women's colleges.

After voting concludes, the EVMs will be sealed in the presence of student representatives and the Election Officer and returned to the Multipurpose Hall at the University Indoor Stadium, University of Delhi. The counting of votes will take place at the Multipurpose Hall on September 19.