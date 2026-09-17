<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 41: Neem Karoli Baba Film On A Roll, Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark

Vishal Chaturvedi's directorial Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in worldwide gross collections on its 41st day at the box office.

What's Happening

The spiritual drama is currently in its sixth week and has now recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 300.25 crore.

The film earned Rs 6 crore in India on Wednesday, per Sacnilk. The film registered a 27.3% decline compared to Tuesday, when it collected Rs 8.25 crore.

With the latest figures, its India nett collection after 41 days stands at Rs 237.13 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 280 crore.

Background

Hanuman Ansh did not have an easy run initially. After the release of the film, the arrival of movies such as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 saw its screen count fall to just 25.

However, after Batwara 1947 failed to perform as expected, the number of screens for Hanuman Ansh gradually started increasing.

The audience response also grew, with crowds thronging theatres to watch the film.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a retelling of the life of Uttarakhand's revered saint Baba Neem Karoli, whose real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma.

The film, made on a budget of Rs 1.75 crore, follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.