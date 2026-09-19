<i>Vibe</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu Film Opens At Rs 1.50 Crore, Earns More Than Kareena Kapoor's <i>Daayra</i>

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe has opened to a modest response at the domestic box office.

What's Happening

The comedy-action film, which marks Kemmu's second directorial venture after Madgaon Express, arrived in theatres on Friday.

According to Sacnilk, Vibe has earned Rs 1.50 crore nett in India on its opening day.

The film was screened across 3,194 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 13.38% on Friday.

The film saw a gradual increase in audience turnout through the day.

Its morning shows recorded around 6% occupancy, which rose to 11.31% in the afternoon before reaching approximately 14% in the evening.

Among the major cities, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest occupancy for Vibe, at around 13% across 440 shows. Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad followed with approximately 11% occupancy each.

Mumbai also registered around 11% occupancy, with the film running across 328 shows in the city.

Background

Interestingly, Vibe has opened with the same first-day collection as Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express. The 2024 film also earned Rs 1.50 crore India net on its opening day before gradually finding a wider audience, particularly after its OTT release.

Vibe also found itself competing with another new release, Daayra, which hit theatres on the same day. The crime thriller is led by Kunal Kemmu's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film has collected an estimated Rs 90 lakh India nett on Day 1, per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Vibe has started ahead of a couple of other recent releases. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din earned Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day, while Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga also collected Rs 1.15 crore on Day 1.

