Allu Arjun And Atlee's <i>Raaka</i> Sets Guinness World Record Before Release

Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's much-awaited film Raaka has achieved a major feat even before it reaches theatres.

On Monday, filmmaker Atlee turned 40, and the occasion came with a special announcement from the makers of his upcoming film. Raaka has officially entered the Guinness World Records for the Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time.

The record was set with 37 performers being motion-captured simultaneously for a sequence in the film.

Allu Arjun, Atlee Receive Guinness World Records Certificate

Sun Pictures announced the achievement on X and shared pictures of Allu Arjun and Atlee receiving the Guinness World Records certificate.

The production house wrote, "HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time", with 37 performers captured simultaneously! Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement."

Allu Arjun also reacted to the record and spoke about what it means for the team. The actor said, "It is a proud moment for the entire team, and we are grateful to Guinness World Records for officially recognising this feat and honouring our efforts."

BTS Video Shows How Raaka's Record-Breaking Scene Was Made

The makers have now shared a behind-the-scenes video that gives a closer look at how the sequence was created. It shows the 37 performers being captured together in real time.

About Raaka

Allu Arjun is reportedly set to take on four different roles in Raaka. According to sources, he will portray a grandfather, a father, and two sons. There is also speculation that the film could explore the concept of two parallel universes. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any of these details yet.

The film's cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. The sci-fi action drama is produced by Sun Pictures. This marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.

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