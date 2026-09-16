Rashmika Mandanna Returns To <i>Raaka</i> Sets After Recovering From Hip Injury

Rashmika Mandanna fans have a lot to rejoice about. The actor has resumed shooting for Allu Arjun's Raaka.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rashmika has resumed the shoot in Mumbai. The schedule is also expected to feature several key action sequences involving Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

Raaka marks their second collaboration after the blockbuster success of the Pushpa franchise. Karan Mehta has been roped in for the Atlee directorial.

The news comes days after Rashmika wrapped shooting for Ranabaali. She plays Jayamma in the upcoming 19th-century period action-drama. Rashmika's actor and husband, Vijay Deverakonda, also stars in the film.

The clip opens to Rashmika dressed as Jayamma, waving to the camera. A moment later, director Rahul Sankrityan steps in and gives Rashmika a warm hug. Vijay Deverakonda too joins the party.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the production house Mythri Movie Makers said, “It's a wrap for Jayamma. We will dearly miss you on sets, Rashmika Mandanna. The much-loved Endhayya Saami out very soon.”

Coming back to Atlee's Raaka, which features a star-studded pan-India cast. The ensemble includes Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Jim Sarbh are also set to play pivotal roles in the Sun Pictures production.

Raaka marks Allu Arjun's first film after the Pushpa franchise, which further established him as one of India's biggest stars. It also brings him together with filmmaker Atlee for the first time, following the director's massive success with Jawan, his Hindi debut starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Raaka is set to hit theatres by the end of next year.

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