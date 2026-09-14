Video: Rashmika Mandanna Wraps <i>Ranabaali</i> Shoot, Hugs Husband Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has officially finished shooting for her role as Jayamma in the upcoming 19th-century period action-drama Ranabaali. The film is one of her most awaited films of the year as it reunites her with actor and husband Vijay Deverakonda after a long time.

The team has confirmed the wrap-up by sharing a special video from the sets. Rashmika received a warm send-off from director Rahul Sankrityan, Vijay Deverakonda, and the entire crew.

The clip showed Rashmika Mandanna in her role as Jayamma, wearing a saree and embracing her baby bump. After waving to the camera, director Rahul Sankrityan steps in and gives a warm hug to Rashmika. Vijay Deverakonda soon joins the moment, wrapping Rashmika in her arms.

Alongside the video, Mythri Movie Makers penned, “It's a wrap for Jayamma. We will dearly miss you on sets, @rashmika_mandanna. The much-loved Endhayya Saami out very soon.”

Rashmika Mandanna too shared a story on her Instagram account and wrote, “And that's a wrap for me as Jayamma guys! Jayamma is one for the hearts! I hope you feel the same when you watch Ranabaali on Oct 16th.”

Vijay Deverakonda posts, “Cannot believe we have reached the end of making this film :)) Will miss living the lives of Ranabaali and Jayamma.”

What We Know About Ranabaali?

Set to release worldwide on October 16, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of British rule between 1854 and 1878. It weaves a fictional narrative inspired by lesser-known chapters of the Rayalaseema region and the gritty warrior named Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali.

Rashmika plays the role of Jayamma, while Vijay takes on the titular role of Ranabaali in the film. This film marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's third film together as an on-screen pair and first after their marriage. The two have previously worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Spearheaded by director Rahul Sankrityan, the Telugu period drama also stars Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, adding an international name to its cast. Mythri Movie Makers is backing the project, with T-Series presenting it and the music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

The actress will next headline the action film Mysaa as a Gond woman. Made under the direction of debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, the movie is described as an emotional action thriller set against the culturally rich backdrop of the Gond tribes. The film is slated to release on November 27, 2026.

She is also rumoured to be part of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's Raaka. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Also Read: Real Story Of Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali: The Great Madras Famine That Killed 8 Million People