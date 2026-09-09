<i>Ranabaali</i> Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda And Arnold Vosloo Clash In A Tale Of Rebellion

Vijay Deverakonda is stepping into a completely different world with Ranabaali. The teaser of the period drama is now out, giving viewers a first look at a story set during the devastating Madras Famine of 1876-1878.

While the film is rooted in a dark period of Indian history, the teaser also points to a story filled with rebellion and revenge.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali stars Vijay in the titular role. He plays a man who stands up against British oppression. From the teaser, his character appears to be driven by the suffering of his people and slowly turns into a figure of resistance.

The film is set during the Madras Famine, which affected large parts of southern and western India between 1876 and 1878. Hundreds of people died during the crisis.

Drought was a major factor, but colonial policies and poor relief measures made the situation even worse. Ranabaali takes this tragic period as the setting for its story and focuses on the people who chose to fight back.

The teaser shows people struggling to survive. Hunger and oppression have left people with very little, but Vijay's character refuses to accept their fate. He takes on those who are exploiting his people, turning his personal fight into something much bigger.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, Ranabaali's wife and his companion in the fight. The teaser offers glimpses of the two together and suggests that Jayamma will have an important place in his journey.

Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, the English oppressor. His character appears to be one of the main forces Ranabaali must take on. The clash between the two sets up the central conflict of the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

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