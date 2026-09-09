"It's A Very Safe Atmosphere": Kannada Actor Kiran Raj Clarifies He Was Not Attacked in Viral Lion Video

Kannada actor Kiran Raj has made it clear that he was not injured after a video showing a lion jumping towards him went viral on Instagram, explaining that the video was shot during a controlled training session for an upcoming project and that all safety measures were in place.

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Addressing the concerns in a new video message, Kiran stated that captions and background music added to the misunderstanding, making the video appear far more dangerous than it actually was.

"I would like to clarify, the captions and background music are creating panic and misinformation. The fact is, for the project, I'm training with Rocky, and it's a very safe atmosphere," the actor said.

Kiran explained that he has been undergoing training with a lion named Rocky to become familiar and comfortable around the animal before filming. He added that the sessions are being conducted under safe conditions and with appropriate precautions.

The actor also revealed that he has developed a bond with Rocky during the training period, which has helped him feel more at ease while working closely with the lion.

The viral footage was recorded on the first day of Kiran's training programme, during which he was learning how to interact with lions named Roger and Rocky. Sharing details of the experience on Instagram, he said he was being taught how to behave around the animals and understand their movements and reactions.

The original video showed Kiran standing very close to a lion, which appeared to lunge towards him, leading many social media users to believe he had been attacked and hurt.

After the video gained widespread attention, Kiran reassured his followers that he was unharmed and urged them not to worry. He said that had any serious incident occurred, he would not have been actively posting updates on social media.

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