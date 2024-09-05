Somy Ali On Veteran Actor Raj Kiran: "Spent 20 Years Trying To Find Him"

Actress Somy Ali has shared a long note on Instagram about veteran star Raj Kiran. Known for films like Karz and Arth, the actor went missing decades ago and was never found. In 2011, the late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Deepti Naval tracked Raj Kiran to Atlanta where he was said to be admitted to a mental-health institute. However, these reports turned out to be untrue. Now, Somy Ali has shared a promise she made to Rishi Kapoor that she will never stop looking for Raj Kiran. Dropping a picture montage of Raj Kiran during his earlier acting days, Somy wrote, “Friends, there is also a financial reward if I get some legitimate findings. No frauds or scams.”

Somy Ali added, “I made a promise to the late Mr Rishi Kapoor that I will make sure that I will never stop looking for the actor, Raj Kiran. I have spent 20 years trying to find him which included flying to various States paying my own money and at times borrowing it from my mom. So Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) can rest in peace and I will have fulfilled my promise. Chintuji and another actress tried to locate him as well, but couldn't do so.”

Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kiran worked together in films such as Karz, Ghar Parivar and Apna Ghar.

Urging her social media followers to help her in the search, Somy said, “If any of you know of his whereabouts kindly message me. It's only to see if he's okay and if he needs any kind of help. As a victim advocate and running my organization for 17 years, my gut never fails me and I just want to know if he is doing okay. That's literally all we ever wanted and now I have to fulfill my promise.”

Somy Ali concluded the post by saying, “Raj Kiran Mahtani (born 5 February 1949) is a former Indian actor who is recognised for his work in Bollywood. Born in a Sindhi family in Bombay, he made his debut in BR Ishara's Kaagaz Ki Nao (1975) and appeared in more than 100 films until the mid-90s. Later he disappeared from the industry and was thought to be living as a recluse in the United States but conflicting reports from 2011 indicated his whereabouts were unknown.”

Somy Ali is known for films like Krishan Avtaar, Aao Pyaar Karen, Andolan, Yaar Gaddar and Chupp.



