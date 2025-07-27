Somy Ali Accuses Aditya Pancholi Of Physically Abusing Women: "Your Son Sooraj Is Responsible For Jiah Khan's Death"

Actress Somy Ali has made serious allegations against actor Aditya Pancholi and his son Sooraj Pancholi through a social media post shared on Sunday.

What's Happening

In her Instagram post, Somy Ali called Aditya Pancholi a "disgusting human being" and accused him of cheating on women and physically abusing them.

She also alleged that his son, actor Sooraj Pancholi, was responsible for the death of actress Jiah Khan in 2013.

"Aditya Pancholi: You cheat on women. You beat women. And your son is responsible for Jiah Khan's death. You are garbage. How do you live with yourself? And teaching @suraj.pancholi.sanatani_ the same old tricks? You are a disgusting human being," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself.

Somy also appeared to question the values being passed on to Sooraj Pancholi, claiming he was being taught "the same old tricks."

Background

Actress Jiah Khan was found dead at her residence in Mumbai in June 2013. At the time, her then-boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, was accused of abetting her suicide. The case gained significant media attention and led to a prolonged legal battle.

On April 28, 2023, a special CBI court acquitted Sooraj, citing insufficient evidence to establish his involvement in the case.

Somy Ali's post comes shortly after she expressed support for actress Tanushree Dutta, who recently claimed she was being harassed in her own home. Citing her personal experiences in the film industry, Somy said she believed Tanushree's allegations.

"Tanushree spoke of being harassed. Of being gaslit. Of a spy planted as a maid in her home, of attempted poisoning, of systematic defamation, and of rampant misogyny disguised as stardom. Some in the media ridiculed her. Others discredited her mental health. But what few dared ask was: What if it's true? What if Tanushree's story isn't an outlier but a rule?" she said.

"I know. I was once part of that world. I've witnessed women offered 'auditions' that weren't about acting. I've seen women ostracized for saying 'no.' I've watched survivors suffer mental breakdowns while the perpetrators received national awards," she added.