Aditya Pancholi Drops Cryptic Post Hinting Anil Kapoor Threw Him Out Of <i>Tezaab</i>

Actor Aditya Pancholi has stirred conversation online after revealing that he was initially cast as the male lead in the 1988 blockbuster Tezaab, opposite Madhuri Dixit.

Aditya Pancholi's Claim About Tezaab Casting

Sharing his side of the story, Aditya Pancholi wrote on X, "I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit. Director N. Chandra, still very much around, can confirm this. Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they say, is history."

He went on to comment about the deeper workings of the film industry, hinting that the real issue isn't just nepotism.

The actor said, "Recently, I saw an #Actor speak about nepotism while promoting his new release. Let me say this clearly: politics in the film industry runs deeper than #Nepotism. Favouritism, manipulation, and power games shape careers more than family ties ever could."

I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit . Director N. Chandra, still very much around can confirm this.



Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they… pic.twitter.com/0GsBvsK2KG — Aditya Pancholi (@AdityaRPancholi) October 27, 2025

Internet Reacts

After Aditya Pancholi made his post, several users shared their reactions, praising the actor for his honesty. Meanwhile, some speculated that he might he indirectly talking about Anil Kapoor and his brother Boney Kapoor.

One user wrote, "That's such an honest take. People often talk about nepotism, but the real story is how power, influence, and silent politics decide who gets a shot. Respect for speaking the truth with grace."

Another comment speculated, "Is he referring to Anil Kapoor and his brother Boney Kapoor as the actors who influenced the director?"

A third user reflected on Aditya Pancholi's early career, writing, "Quite a few, including you, were sidelined. As a schoolgoer, I heard from my seniors that Saathi was a good movie and you and Varshaji were the real faces of cinema. People used to say that you and others were deliberately sidelined because others were feeling insecure."

Tezaab, directed by N. Chandra, became a cult classic, especially because of the song Ek Do Teen. The film played a pivotal role in shaping Madhuri Dixit's career and further strengthened Anil Kapoor's position in Bollywood.

