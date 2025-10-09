Internet Roasts Harshvarrdhan Kapoor For Wearing Pyjama At Cousin Anshula's Engagement. Actor Defends And Gets Roasted (Again)

Anil Kapoor's son and Sonam Kapoor's brother, Harshvarrdhan, loves to hit back at trolls. Recently, Anshula Kapoor hosted an intimate Gor Dhana function at her home to mark her engagement with longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. While the Kapoor cousins were dressed in their traditional best, Harshvarrdhan showed up in casuals. His sartorial choice caught the Internet's attention, and he was trolled.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor hit back at the trolls and was roasted again.

What's Happening

In the viral picture, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor was seen dressed in a casual white T-shirt paired with pyjamas and a black, loosely fitted jacket.

Reddit trashed him brutally. "Why would anyone attend their sister's biggest day dressed like this?" wondered one. "Did he go inside and change?" asked another.

On Monday, Harshvarrdhan defended himself in a comment.

He wrote, "As I can see from the comments, people are concerned/curious about my choice of attire for the evening. Some formal Indian clothes were sent to me, but since I have lost a lot of weight for an upcoming art project to be shot at the end of the year, the clothes didn't fit right. With very little time left for the function and not wanting to be late, I decided to grab something basic and comfortable."

As soon as his reply went viral, he got roasted again.

A user wrote, "He wanted attention, clearly he's got it now. It's that simple."

Another user wrote, "Does he not own a pair of basic pants and a button-down shirt, worst case? I can't believe traditional dress didn't fit, so the ONLY option was this travesty."

Another comment read, "At this point, I think that he doesn't own such attire since he's unemployed anyway."

Harshvarrdhan first worked as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap on Bombay Velvet before making his acting debut with Mirzya in 2016. He has appeared in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar, in which he shared screen space with his dad, Anil Kapoor.