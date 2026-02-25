After 41 Years Of Marriage, Anil Kapoor Still Turns To His Wife For Pocket Money

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Subedaar. At the trailer launch, he shared a funny moment. Despite being a hugely popular star, he joked that no one in his family is actually his fan. He also admitted that he still asks his wife for pocket money.

What Anil Kapoor Said

The actor said, "No one is my fan at my home. As I was leaving home today, I told my wife I was heading for a trailer launch. She asked, 'Which film?' She has no idea what's happening in my professional life - and that's the kind of family I come from. They treat me exactly the same. Sometimes I even ask for Rs10,000-15,000 in cash before heading to a shoot."



Anil and Sunita Kapoor have completed 41 years together. They were married on 19 May 1984.

During the event, the actor also shared that his wife made many sacrifices to support his career.

He said, "In Subedaar, I think I dug into my relationship with my wife. Of course, I don't have this kind of relationship with my daughter. Rhea, Sonam and I are like friends... The love which I have for my wife, and the love for my work... waha I am... the love for the nation. I love my nation, I love my work also, but how do I (pauses) get that in that? Then of course I love my wife."

About The Subedaar Trailer

In Subedaar, Anil Kapoor plays Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired army man who returns home to find his surroundings consumed by intimidation and unchecked power. The region's illegal sand-mining operations have created an atmosphere where silence is survival and resistance comes at a cost.

As Arjun struggles to come to terms with a society that no longer resembles the one he once served, his path collides with Prince, played by Aditya Rawal. Their confrontation forms the crux of the conflict. In a powerful moment from the trailer, Anil Kapoor declares, "Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi," underlining his character's unshakeable sense of dignity. When tensions escalate beyond control, Arjun chooses to intervene, determined to restore order in a place overtaken by fear and hooliganism.

The film is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from 5 March 2026.



