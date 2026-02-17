Advertisement

French President Macron Meets Indian Cinema "Legends" Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee In Mumbai

Sharing a series of pictures on X, Emmanuel Macron wrote, "Culture brings us together"

French President Macron Meets Indian Cinema "Legends" Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee In Mumbai
X/Emmanuel Macron
  • French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on February 16 with First Lady Brigitte Macron
  • Macron met Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Manoj Bajpayee
  • Macron and PM Narendra Modi discussed AI cooperation, defence ties, and trade during the visit
New Delhi:

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Monday night, February 16, with First Lady Brigitte Macron. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met him today, after their formal meet-and-greet, Macron met some Bollywood celebrities, namely Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, director Neeraj Ghaywan and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej.

Sharing a series of pictures on X, Emmanuel Macron wrote, "Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together."

Anil Kapoor's Post

Anil Kapoor took to social media too, speaking about the "inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron."

Sharing some more pictures from the occasion, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte, exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here's to India x France, and to many more stories waiting to be told."

Narendra Modi's Post

During his three-day visit, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about AI cooperation, defence ties, trade, counter-terrorism and the deepening India-France Strategic Partnership.

Macron's visit to India and conversation with Narendra Modi focused on France's aim to expand its military partnership with New Delhi. The collaboration focuses on AI cooperation and a potential multibillion-dollar Dassault Rafale fighter jet deal.

The two leaders will further exchange views on regional and global issues and review progress in the India-France strategic partnership.

Taking to X, Narendra Modi wrote, "It's a delight to meet my friend, President Macron, in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day! @EmmanuelMacron."

Emmanuel Macron has visited India three times before this most recent one. In 2018, he visited India to strengthen their strategic partnership, particularly in defence and space.

He toured New Delhi, Agra and Varanasi. He co-hosted the Founding Summit of the International Solar Alliance in New Delhi and visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

In Varanasi, he visited Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat and inaugurated a solar power plant near Mirzapur.

In 2023, he attended the G20 summit in New Delhi, which focused on sustainable development and bilateral ties.

In January 2024, he attended the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

