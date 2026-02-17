How Epstein Made An Unexpected Cameo On Saif Ali Khan In <i>Salaam Namaste</i>

It began with a post circulating on X carrying the cheeky caption, "peak detailing by dhar-ma production". The frame in question? A still from the 2005 romcom Salaam Namaste, starring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta.

The photo shows Saif in a bright red muscle tee. Front and centre is a bold soccer ball graphic, and just beneath it, the word "EPSTEIN" printed in block letters. In 2005, it would have barely registered. In 2026, however, it has generated buzz on X.

The Story Behind The Shirt

At the time of the film's production in the early 2000s, the tee was likely just a casual streetwear piece, featuring a generic brand or designer name.

There is no confirmed deeper symbolic meaning attached to it within the film's plot, which follows two modern professionals navigating love and live-in relationships in Melbourne. The "Epstein" text was simply part of the graphic design, paired with the football motif.

The renewed interest stems purely from hindsight. The name "Epstein" became globally associated with high-profile criminal cases many years after the film's release. In 2005, audiences would have viewed it as nothing more than a random printed name on a sporty vest.

That, of course, has not stopped X from having fun. Have a look at some reactions:

Also note that several users were quick to point out, that the movie was not produced by Dharma. Salaam Namaste was actually backed by Yash Raj Films, often referred to as YRF.

Bottomline

In truth, there is no hidden subplot, no coded message and certainly no retroactive prophecy. It is a case of a two-decade-old costume detail colliding awkwardly with present-day associations. The internet, as always, is happy to connect dots whether they exist or not.