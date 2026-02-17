UK Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie Grapple With Parents' Epstein Scandals

Amid scrutiny swirling around the British monarchy, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been named hundreds of times in the latest tranche of Epstein files. They are the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

According to CNN, the documents recently published by the US Department of Justice even talk about Princess Eugenie's private life at least once.

This might further deteriorate Prince William's relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie, now 37 and 35, respectively.

While much of the criticism has revolved around Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the latest disclosures put the spotlight on the convicted sex offender's friendship with Ferguson, who is believed to have introduced her daughters into Epstein's world.

Key Revelations

Last year, Ferguson's spokesperson suggested that she severed ties with Epstein after getting "aware of the extent of the allegations", the CNN report added.

However, the new documents show that she maintained contact with him. Ferguson even visited Epstein about five days after his release from jail in 2009 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. The meeting took place on July 27, 2009, and Beatrice and Eugenie, then 20 and 19, joined their mother.

As per CNN, an email exchange shows Epstein sending a quick note to one partially redacted address that appeared as “Ferg,” and asking, "Where are you?"

A reply from "Sarah" nearly one-and-a-half hours later states that she was "in Miami" and “aiming to get to you at 12.30 for lunch.” She was even offered a car, but declined and asked for the address. “It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie,” she wrote.

Confirming that the visit took place, Epstein sent an email to former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell the next day. Another email thread appears to indicate that he might have paid $14,080.10 for their flights to the US.

Ferguson sent another email to Epstein about a month later and wrote, “In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted”.

She stated that she had "never been more touched" by a friend's kindness than his compliment for her in front of her daughters. "Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I have always wished for,” she added.

In January 2010, another email from "Sarah" stated, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity, and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me,” the CNN report added.

A few months later, another email highlighted "Sarah" allegedly talking about her younger daughter's intimate life. "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend," she told Epstein.

Later on, Epstein told Ferguson that a redacted name would be present in London during the weekend and asked whether there was “any chance of your daughters saying hello.”

In reply, she told him that Beatrice was in London with her father, while "Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend.”

Mountbatten-Windsor shifted to Norfolk after being asked to leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor. At present, he is believed to be staying at a property on the Sandringham estate, privately owned by King Charles. Ferguson, meanwhile, has also left the home and made her own arrangements.

Beatrice is married to British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie to businessman Jack Brooksbank. They have kept a low profile since the latest documents came out.