Neena Gupta Reacts To Being In Love With Vivian Richards: 'Go Ask Him, Why Only Me?'

Neena Gupta has once again spoken about her relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. In a recent conversation, she discussed why they decided not to marry despite having Masaba Gupta, their daughter.

What's Happening

When Neena Gupta was asked if she and Vivian Richards were in love with each other on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, the actress said, "Go ask him. Everyone is afraid to ask him. Why do all of you ask only me? I think we were in love. Although we were together for only a short while, the time we spent together was wonderful."

Speaking of why they never married, Neena Gupta said, "It wasn't practical. Either I would have had to leave my job and go to the West Indies, or he would have had to give up his career and come to India; neither of which was possible."

"But at that time, I was blind in love. In such a scenario, who listens to others? Who stops to reflect on their decisions? Who listens to their parents? It was my decision to have a child. Then I asked him (Vivian) if he was okay with me giving birth to his child, and he said yes," Neena Gupta recalled.

She further added that Vivian Richards never shied away from acknowledging Masaba as his daughter in public. She also said that raising a child alone is not easy, and it isn't good for the baby either.

Background

Neena Gupta's personal life has often been discussed in the context of her views on women's independence. She welcomed her daughter, Masaba, out of wedlock in November 1989. The actor has previously said that while her decision worked out well for her, she would not advise others to make the same choice lightly.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Says India Hasn't Changed: 'Men Still Want A Virgin Wife, Women Touch Their Father-In-Law's Feet'