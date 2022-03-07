Masaba Gupta's Birthday Wish For Dad Vivian Richards Is Everything

Masaba Gupta with her dad. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta struck throwback gold in her photo archives and shared a priceless picture of herself with her dad and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards. She accompanied her post with an extensive note that read, "I'd like to think I've picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is unrelenting, focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness, defied the odds, turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental and physical force to reckon with. 'All you got is yourself ' - I cannot explain how true this last line is and I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally and physically. Happy 70th birthday papa."

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards were in a relationship in the Eighties. Vivian Richards married Miriam while Neena Gupta later got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Netflix smash hit Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta. It was directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi. The second season of the show will release this year. Masaba also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor and many other Bollywood stars, including Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, swear by her designs.

Masaba's mom Neena Gupta is a star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat. She was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83.