Nothing, Absolutely Nothing Gets Between Masaba Gupta And Her Morning Workout

Ace designer Masaba Gupta can make us gasp with her breathtaking fashion ensembles any day. But there's much more to her personality than just that. She is a die-hard foodie. She loves to travel with her friends. And, she has a terrific social media presence. Masaba has another trait: she loves to workout. Yes, the designer-actor is a fitness enthusiast like no other. And, morning workouts tops her priority list. We aren't bluffing. Masaba herself wrote this in her latest Instagram post. She has dropped a video where she is exercising using different props. Masaba's caption read, "No meeting, no shoot, no event will come in the way of my morning workout. My fitness routine helps me focus so much better at work through the day and the physical strength. That's a bonus. Did you workout today?" Now, that's a lot of fitness motivation for us. With her video, Masaba even caught the attention of several celebrities. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Yes" with a hug emoji. Actress Barkha Singh wrote, "Omg…Yaaaaas, Masaba. I slacked over the last month. Getting back yo."

Masaba Gupta takes her workout schedules quite seriously. And, that's visible from her video. But what has she got to say about the exercise routine of her parents Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra? Masaba posted a photo where Neena Gupta is lying on a yoga mat. Vivek Mehra sits beside her on another mat with eyes closed. Well, it's Masaba's hilarious caption that caught our attention. She wrote, "I get so much shit from my parents for not doing enough traditional yoga but one seems to be sneezing and one is sleeping and that's ok." She also added this hilarious hashtag for her parents - "You'll aren't even stretching."

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her acting debut with the Netflix original Masaba Masaba, which also featured her mother.