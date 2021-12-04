Neena Gupta's Reaction In Old Advert vs Real Life, Explained By 'Young Masaba'

Neena Gupta in a still from the ad. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Highlights Masaba Gupta shared an old advertisement

"But mama did not have such a kind reaction," wrote Masaba

She added the hashtags #throwback #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit

Remember those days from childhood when mothers would scold us for spoiling our white school uniforms with dirt? Well, the story isn't much different when it comes to celebrities. Veteran actress Neena Gupta also seems to have been a strict mother when it came to white clothes. How do we know? Well, you won't have to guess for long. Neena Gupta's daughter and ace designer Masaba Gupta has spilt the beans on social media. Sharing an old ad, Masaba has talked about her mother's not-so-kind reaction when she came home with dirty white uniforms. The fabric whitener ad features Neena Gupta along with a girl child. In the caption, Masaba wrote, "But mama did not have such a kind reaction to when young Masaba came home from school with a dirty uniform." The post sent fans down memory lane and many could relate to the situation quite easily.

Masaba Gupta often shares throwback photos and videos on her Instagram timeline. If we dive into her bag of memories, we'll get an insight into a lot of details about Neena Gupta and her life. In a recent post, Masaba shared her childhood photo. She is seen half-submerged inside a bucket and smiling for the camera. The setting seems to be a bathroom. Her caption read, "Baalti baths or showers?"

On Masaba Gupta's Instagram page, we also find an old clip of Neena Gupta at an award ceremony. The video shows the actress receiving an award from the late actor Amrish Puri. After receiving the award, Neena Gupta also delivered a power-packed dialogue from her 1987 show Buniyaad. Take a look at the video here:

Sharing yet another adorable childhood photo of herself, Masaba Gupta stole our hearts. In the photo, little Masaba is dressed in a frock and she innocently looks up, facing the camera. What's more interesting is Masaba's caption. She wrote, "Missing this life when I didn't have back pain, didn't know what intermittent fasting was and it was totally okay to flash your underwear." Masaba Gupta had also shared another of Neena Gupta's old ads on her social media page. There, the actress is advertising a pressure cooker brand with animated gestures. Masaba, in her signature funny tone, wrote, "Next time, I come to eat lunch I expect this exact performance."

On the work front, Neena Gupta will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra.