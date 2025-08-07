Janhvi Kapoor Stuns As The Dreamy Masaba Bride In <i>Tenu Takdi Ravah</i> Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor raises the fashion bar higher each time with her top-notch wardrobe choices. Now, the actress has given an ethnic spin to her versatile flair by transforming herself into “The Masaba Bride”. Yes, she has played muse for Indian designer Masaba Gupta for her latest bridal collection.

Janhvi Kapoor embodied a “bride who dreamt of seeing herself in a classic red for her Shaadi.” The diva slipped into a crimson “Tenu Takdi Ravah” lehenga set that had us screaming. The deep-scooped blouse with a butterfly-shaped hemline woven intricately with gold threadwork in a myriad of traditional patterns was an embroidered masterpiece.

The high-waist lehenga skirt was a through-and-through voluminous affair, plunging into a floor-grazing pool of fabric. It was bold and dramatic with specks of feistiness for a modern-day bride taking part in the conventional rituals.

What stood out the most were the “nature and heritage-inspired motifs like ‘Mithi Makaai', ‘Gul Jharokha' and ‘Kashmiri Kali'” brought alive through shimmery hand embroidery, to narrate a story of the Sabr - which enables growth, the Shukr - which keeps one going and the Sukoon - which follows.” Let alone the designs, it's the signature Masaba Gupta concept that we just can't get over.

The orante lehenga featured a meticulously crafted dupatta that had all the elements of grandeur and royalty. Shiny gold embroidery was also a part of it, which added oomph and panache with equal pleasure. Meanwhile, the lovely tassels around the edges contributed an extra dose of allure.

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning avatar came full circle with a matching red veil featuring “a rounded edge delicately fanned out and hand-embroidered with the timeless ‘Pankh Bagh' motifs.”

Equally eye-grabbing was Janhvi Kapoor's jewellery, which comprised chunky floral-coded studs and stacked bangles wrapped with flower-themed kaleeras. The bindi framed her face wonderfully. With her nuptial attire speaking for itself, minimal accessories were indeed the right move.

For makeup, Janhvi Kapoor resorted to a bronzed base with enough blush and contour on her cheeks. Peach lips and smoky eyes elevated her charm. A neatly updo offered the final touch of elegance.

We are floored by "Param Sundari" Janhvi Kapoor. What about you?