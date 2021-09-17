Viral: Old Clip Of Neena Gupta's Buniyaad Line At Award Show - Bonus: Amrish Puri

Neena Gupta in a still from the clip she shared. (Image courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta, who chanced upon an old clip of herself from an award ceremony on Thursday, shared it on her Instagram profile today. The throwback video features Neena Gupta receiving an award from late actor Amrish Puri on the stage and then delivering a dialogue from her 1987 show Buniyaad. The clip has now gone crazy viral on social media and after watching it, you will know why. The video starts with Neena Gupta getting up from her seat to receive an award from Amrish Puri. When she heads toward the mic, Amrish Puri extends his hand and Neena, looking in another direction, notices it a bit late. She then turns around and shakes hands with the actor.

Neena then approaches the mic and says this dialogue from Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Sarup's Buniyaad: "Kahiye Mr Roshanlal, apna yaara zara khasta haal. 100 ka note zara dijiye nikaal."

Sharing the clip on Instagram on Friday evening, Neena Gupta wrote: "This dialogue was from the serial Buniyaad and the audience wanted me to say it when I got my award."

See the viral old video of Neena Gupta and Amrish Puri here:

Buniyaad had an ensemble cast, including Alok Nath, Anita Kanwar, Soni Razdan, Mazhar Khan, Krutika Desai Khan, Kanwaljit Singh and Sudhir Pandey.

The show aired from 1987-1988 on DD National.

Neena Gupta was last seen in Dial 100, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two and a half stars out of five and wrote: "Dial 100 is an intense slow-burner that revolves around a police officer who must pull out the stops to save his family. This is conventional territory for suspense writers who seek to explore the lengths to which a man will go to protect those he loves the most."

The actress has featured in films like Mandi, Utsav, Trikaal, Badhaai Ho, Sardar Ka Grandson, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She has the second season of Masaba Masaba lined up.