Neena Gupta Will Be Seen Rocking This Hairstyle In Second Season Of Masaba Masaba

Actress Neena Gupta, who is all set to star in the second season of Netflix's show Masaba Masaba, on Monday, gave us a glimpse of her new look for the show. For those who don't know, the show stars Neena and her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, in the lead roles. The actress has gotten her hair chopped into a short bob and yes, this is her new look for Masaba Masaba's new season. She dropped a video of herself on Instagram to share her new look with her fans. In the video, she can be seen carrying her new look with all the grace that she possesses. "New haircut, season 2 Masaba Masaba ke liye (new hair cut for the second season of Masaba Masaba)," Neena Gupta said in the video. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "New Haircut! Thank you Kanta Motwani. #MasabaMasaba Season 2"

Neena Gupta's new look is already getting a lot of praises. Many fans as well as celebrities commented on her video. Neena's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Manvi Gagroo commented on her post and wrote: "Love."

Recently, Neena Gupta was seen setting the dance floor of a party on fire with her moves. She shared a video that features her dancing with a professional belly dancer. Neena looks beautiful in a white gown as she shakes a leg in the video. "Aur ab roop parivartan (and now a change of appearance)," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Coming back to Masaba Masaba, the show is loosely based on the real life of Neena and Masaba Gupta. First season of the show was released on Netflix last year and was appreciated by fans. Shooting for the new season of Masaba Masaba is currently underway.